Dealing with the classroom fire at Union Middle School

A fire inside a classroom at Union Middle school has now caused canceled classes for three days at the school.

Officials for the school want to make sure the environment is safe for kids before they return to class.

Kelly Tauteoli, principal at Union Middle School, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the cleanup efforts.

Tauteoli says they hope to restart classes Tuesday, October 29th but it will still depend on how far clean up efforts get on Monday.

