Curly Me! invites you to ‘Change the World With Her’

Curly Me! and the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development are inviting the community to get involved with a unique job fair for kids called Change the World With Her. Alyssha Dairsow, from Curly Me!, and Jacob Maxwell joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event coming up on February 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sorensen Unity Center in Salt Lake City.

To learn more visit Curly Me!’s website or the Department of Economic Development’s site.

