COVID-19 Vaccines for pregnant women: Doctors say yes, many women say no

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare confirms that the percent of the pregnant women in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is only 22%.

The rate remains low despite The Society for Material-Fetal Medicine and The America College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists are officially recommending the vaccine for pregnant mothers.

Dr. Helen Feltovich, a maternal fetal medicine physician at Intermountain Healthcare, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the benefits and risks of getting the vaccine, and common misconceptions.

