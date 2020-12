SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The County Library joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the Food Bank Feastivus, which benefits children in the Magna area, providing them with five healthy meals over the holidays.

Jeff Buydos tells ABC4 that 511,000 Utahns, or 1 in 6 individuals, are at risk of missing a meal today, including 1 in 5 kids that are unsure where their next meal will come from.

For more details, click here.