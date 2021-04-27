WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Counties in Utah want you to get outside and take pictures of nature

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The weather is heating up, and some counties across Utah want you to get outside and take pictures of nature. It’s part of a worldwide City Nature Challenge.

Heather Buhler from The Salt Lake County Library joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the challenge here in Utah and how you can participate.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft