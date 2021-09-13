Come watch the Mascot Bowl in Herriman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A football tradition, full of fun and lots of mascots, is once again raising money for kids in need.

Monday is the annual Mascot Bowl at Herriman High School. Jon Absey, known as the original Jazz Bear, brings in all his mascot friends for an exciting game filled with food, live entertainment, a fireworks finale, and much more.

Absey, Herriman’s student body president Isaac Wardle, and student body senator Peyton Adams joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the game and what it raises money for.

