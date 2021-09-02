Come to the last Open Street event in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you want something fun to do this labor day weekend, it’s your last chance to check out open streets in downtown salt lake.

The city will close the main street off to cars to allow the restaurants and downtown businesses to expand their patios onto the street for a more lively atmosphere.

There will also be other performances and live music in addition to the expanded patios.

Lucas Goodrich, the program director for “The Blocks” joins Good Morning Utah to talk more about the events and activities that will be happening this weekend.

