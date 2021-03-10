Check your smoke alarms during this weekend’s ‘spring forward’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This weekend marks the end of Daylight Savings Time. So, when you spring forward your clocks, make sure to check your smoke alarms as well.

Kirsten Stuart from the Utah Red Cross and Captain Casey Christiansen from the Plain City Fire Department joined Good Morning Utah to talk about smoke alarm safety.

