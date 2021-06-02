ChamberWest is honoring local businesses at an awards gala

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Businesses had to deal with one of the toughest problems to hit our country.

Many places come out of the pandemic stronger, and ChamberWest wants to highlight those businesses with an award.

Barbara Riddle, the CEO and President of ChamberWest, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their upcoming Annual Awards Gala where they will give awards to businesses.

For more information about the gala, click here.