Challenges schools face during the pandemic

Utah (ABC4 News) – While some are without work, schools and teachers continue to function despite the building standing empty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students, teachers, and parents have all faced challenges as they moved to online learning over the past month.
Jeff Haney, in charge of public relations for Canyons School District, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about those challenges.
To learn more about Canyons School District and their response to the situation, visit the district’s website.
