SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Library will hold their first in-person event since March, which is when the COVID-19 Pandemic started.
Public Relations Coordinator Jeff Buydos from the County Library talked with ABC4’s Rosie Nguyen about “Chalk The Walk” and how people can get involved.
Buydos says the event is a huge sidewalk art festival, with artwork lining the sidewalks around the County Library’s Viridian Event Center.
Hundreds of people and families have attended in the past.
If you would like more information about this event, click here.
- Chalk The Walk with the Salt Lake County Library
- Injured camper who ran out of food ‘a few days ago’ rescued off Bells Canyon
- “You’re not shooting anyone in this store today,” witness says as he confronts shooting suspect
- Man dies after high-speed rollover on SR-73
- Seven juveniles arrested after chase with police
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.