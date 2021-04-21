WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Celebrating Utah volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week is National Volunteer Week, and the Utah Red Cross is honoring the men and women who give their time to help others.

Del Brady, the Executive Director of the Red Cross in Salt Lake City, and Sarah Navarre, a Board Member volunteer, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the importance of volunteers and how people can help.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts