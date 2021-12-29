Celebrating the birthday of Red Cross’s founder

(ABC4) – As 2021 comes to an end, families and communities are facing emergency needs, whether it’s due to the pandemic, natural disasters, or global conflict — folks are dealing with a lot this year.

That’s why the Red Cross is working around the clock to give support and relief to those in crisis.

Whether you’re a volunteer, donor, or employee, the goal remains the same — to help those who need it the most.

So how did the Red Cross first get its start?

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk more about the founder of Red Cross, Clara Barton, is Benjamin Donner with the American Red Cross.

