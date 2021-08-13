Celebrate Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month at the Craft Lake City DIY Festival

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s largest local arts festival is back in town.

The Craft Lake City DIY Festival starts Friday, August 13, and runs through Sunday, August 15, at the Utah State Fair Park.

You can experience live music, dance performances, food vendors, and more during the festival. Kanani Pua Dance and other Pacific Islander groups will be performing this weekend.

Kanani Pua Dance joined Good Morning Utah along with Angela Brown, the Executive Director of Craft Lake City, and Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou, the Executive Director of PIK2AR.

For more information about the festival, click here.