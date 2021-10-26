Celebrate The Day of The Dead with the County Library

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Halloween is right around the corner and Utahns clearly love to celebrate the holiday.

But, for some, the end of October and the start of November marks a completely different celebration.

The day of the dead which is traditionally celebrated on November 2, is a Mexican holiday that is celebrated all around the world.

It brings together communities everywhere including here in Utah.

Here on Good Morning Utah to talk more about this day is Jeff Buydos with the Salt Lake County Library.

For more information click here.