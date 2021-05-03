WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Canyons School District taking applicants for its new online program ‘Canyons Online’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Canyons School District is rolling out new technology this fall for online learning.

The program is a new virtual option for students called “Canyons Online.” Students in grades 3-12 can choose to learn virtually next school year.

Michelle Shimmin, the administrator of Canyons Online, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new initiative.

