Canyons School District taking applicants for its new online program ‘Canyons Online’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Canyons School District is rolling out new technology this fall for online learning.

The program is a new virtual option for students called “Canyons Online.” Students in grades 3-12 can choose to learn virtually next school year.

Michelle Shimmin, the administrator of Canyons Online, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new initiative.

For more information on how to apply for Canyons Online, click here.

