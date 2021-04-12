WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Canyons School District reminding students that masks are still required

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s statewide mask mandate officially expired, but schools across the state still require students to wear masks.

The Canyons School District is reminding students that masks are still required for the rest of the school year.

Jeff Haney, the Director of Communications for the Canyons School District, talked about the mask requirement on Good Morning Utah.

