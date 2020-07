Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic created a variety of issues for schools earlier this year forcing them to close and start having students learn from home. The goal is to reopen the schools this fall with safety measures in place to protect students. Jeff Haney, from Canyons School District, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the ways the district is preparing to bring students back.

