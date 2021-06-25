BYU’s ‘Built 4 Life’ program helping student-athletes develop their careers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week, the U.S. Supreme Court made a historic ruling for student athletes.

The ruling states the NCAA can no longer prevent schools from offering Division 1 basketball and football players additional benefits like paid internships or free graduate school.

BYU Athletics reacted to the ruling, saying that they support their student-athletes making money, and they also have a new program called “Built 4 Life” that helps BYU athletes benefit from their name, image, and likeness to develop their career after their time at Brigham Young University.

Gary Veron, BYU’s Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Experience, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about Built 4 Life and how it’s helping their students.

