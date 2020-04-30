‘Buy Now, Buy Later, Buy Local’ to support businesses impacted by COVID-19

Businesses across Utah will soon be able to open again to customers but it will be months, if not longer, before things get back to normal. Local First Utah has created the ‘Buy Now, Buy Later, Buy Local’ gift card program to help local businesses survive.

Kristen Lavelett, Executive Director of Local First Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the program.

To learn more visit the website for the program.

