Busker Fest 2019 is coming to Salt Lake City

The second ever Busker Fest is coming to Salt Lake City Friday, August 16th. Felicia Baca and Sarah Longoria joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Regent Street in downtown. You’ll be able to enjoy entertainment from a variety of performers and have delicious food and drinks. The event is free to attend but you are encouraged to bring cash and tip the performers.

To learn more you can visit Busker Fest’s website.

