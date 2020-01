SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In an era of political division about immigration and refugees, a group of students from Canyons School District is working to encourage unity.

Alex Beekly, Ben Friel, and Joel Finnlinson joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the Diversity Dinner being held Friday, January 10th at Mount Jordan Middle at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the event or to donate visit this website.

