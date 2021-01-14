Breaking down President Donald Trump’s second impeachment vote by the House of Representatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – America is now in a moment we’ve never seen before.
President Donald Trump has now become the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach the President for “Incitement of Insurrection.”
It comes a week after violent Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The President hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack, but he is now condemning.
Jason Perry, Director for the Hinckley Institute of Politics joined Good Morning Utah to break down the impeachment vote and where we go from here.
For more information, click here.
- Retro toys and a hula hoop challenge
- One Dude’s Pizza Co. saved from closing by Layton community
- January is national figure skating month
- Newsfeed Now: What’s next after impeachment vote; New video shows a Texas officer shoot an unarmed man
- Utah Unemployment: Extended Benefits now available via Continued Assistance Act
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.