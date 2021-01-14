Breaking down President Donald Trump’s second impeachment vote by the House of Representatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – America is now in a moment we’ve never seen before.

President Donald Trump has now become the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach the President for “Incitement of Insurrection.”

It comes a week after violent Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The President hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack, but he is now condemning.

Jason Perry, Director for the Hinckley Institute of Politics joined Good Morning Utah to break down the impeachment vote and where we go from here.

