Breaking down President Donald Trump’s second impeachment vote by the House of Representatives

Good Morning Utah

by: ABC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – America is now in a moment we’ve never seen before.

President Donald Trump has now become the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach the President for “Incitement of Insurrection.”

It comes a week after violent Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The President hasn’t taken responsibility for the attack, but he is now condemning.

Jason Perry, Director for the Hinckley Institute of Politics joined Good Morning Utah to break down the impeachment vote and where we go from here.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power