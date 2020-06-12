SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to watch, our film critic Tony Toscano joined us with a few movie reviews, including a popular movie from 2019 that has been re-released.

If you’re wondering why you’re hearing about the movie Just Mercy all over again, well it’s because of the impact of protests happening over the past few weeks sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Warner Bros Pictures has decided to re-release it’s legal drama “Just Mercy” for free for the month of June on all Video on Demand platforms. The film stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

Based on a true story, “Just Mercy” is riveting and well-acted. The film is an inspirational yet cautionary tale of why so many people are languishing in prison wrongfully accused.

Although “Just Mercy” isn’t a perfect film, it does shine a light on the cracks in our criminal justice system.

Again you can screen “Just Mercy” on all Video on Demand services for free during the month of June. Tony grades “Mercy” with a B and is rated PG-13.

Available on Disney plus this week is the fantasy / adventure film “Artemis Fowl,” which is based on the best selling books by Eoin Colfer.

Tony recently sat down with the author, in the interview Colfer says” this took 20 years to go from the first time I signed a movie option in the year 2000 to 2020 when its finally come out.

zAnd like most movie journeys, it’s been long and complicated with quite a few false starts. And it got to the stage where I thought ok this is not going to happen.”

Although “Artemis Fowl” takes a different perspective plot-wise and uses an anti-hero as the story’s protagonist, the movie, including its graphics and special effects, feels rushed and tacked together.

“Artemis Fowl” in the end is a sub-par movie leaving the audience with the nagging question, “What did I just watch?” It gets a D and is rated PG.

To see more of Tony’s reviews visit TalkingPictures.tv.