Utah (ABC4 News) – “Bloodshot” is one of the films that had it’s theatrical runs cuts short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the movie gets a second chance for audiences as it’s coming home on DVD and Blu-ray. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review.
To see more reviews you can visit TalkingPictures.tv.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- ‘Bloodshot’ comes home on video after short stay at theaters
- As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare each trip
- ABC4 Exclusive: An inside look into how COVID-19 samples are tested
- After 40 years, Salt Lake antique store closing over COVID-19 impacts
- Video shows man wipe nose on Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after being asked to wear mask