Blood drive in memory of Major Brent Taylor

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s Veterans Day and there will be a blood drive held in memory of Major Brent Taylor.

The Blood drive will take place on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pleasant View South State Center in Ogden.

Taylor’s wife, Jennie and Ben Donner from the Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how you can donate.

