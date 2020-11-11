Blood drive in memory of Major Brent Taylor

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s Veterans Day and there will be a blood drive held in memory of Major Brent Taylor.

The Blood drive will take place on Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pleasant View South State Center in Ogden.

Taylor’s wife, Jennie and Ben Donner from the Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how you can donate.

For more information, click here.