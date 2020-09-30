Blood donors have new opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Red Cross blood donors have a new opportunity to help people battling COVID-19.
Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross says donors are needed this fall to maintain bloody supply amid our pandemic.
He also says plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may help current coronavirus patients.
For more information, click here.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.