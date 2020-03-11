Blood donations still needed during COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak is creating a problem for the American Red Cross, low turnout for blood donation. Rich Woodruff with the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the issue.
To learn more about donation or volunteer work visit the Utah Red Cross website.
