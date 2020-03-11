Blood donations still needed during COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak is creating a problem for the American Red Cross, low turnout for blood donation. Rich Woodruff with the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the issue.

