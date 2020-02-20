BioUtah Entrepreneur and Investor Summit coming to Salt Lake City

An opportunity for entrepreneurs to secure funding is coming to Salt Lake City. Keith Marmer, Executive Director of the University of Utah TVC, and Peter Makowski, from the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the BioUtah Entrepreneur and Investor Summit.

