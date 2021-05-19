As summer approaches, here’s how to protect yourself from fires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wildfires are already popping up across Utah ahead of the hot summer months.

To prepare for fire season, there are a number of ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Michael Smauldon, the interim executive director for the Red Cross in Northern Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about safety tips.

