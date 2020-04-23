Live Now
Artists affected by COVID-19 can now get emergency funding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all walks of life and employment, but one not often considered is the impact on artists of all varieties. Now Utah Arts & Museums and the Salt Lake Arts Council are offering the Utah Individual Artist Emergency Funding program. Felica Baca, director of the Salt Lake Arts Council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how the new program will work.

Artists interesting in applying for the funding should visit this website.

