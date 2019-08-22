Apprenticeships have been used for job training since the middle ages. In a tight labor market, we need mechanisms like this to grow our talent pipeline and lately, Utah has several great apprenticeship initiatives to do just that.

Rick Bouillon from Salt Lake Community College, Martin Ritter the CEO of Stadler US, and Jake Maxwell from Salt Lake City joined Good Morning Utah to discuss opportunities for apprenticeships in Salt Lake City.

To learn more about business opportunities in Salt Lake City you can visit the Department of Economic Development’s website.

