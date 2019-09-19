Apprenticeships are making a big comeback in Utah

Apprenticeships are making a big comeback in Utah and are even expanding to more industries. To manage the growth, the Department of Workforce Services has created a “Commissioner of Apprenticeships” position filled by Melisa Stark. She joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the work she is doing.

