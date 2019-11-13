American Red Cross says blood donations are critically needed

The American Red Cross wants to remind people that donations for blood are critically needed as the holidays approach. Benjamin Donner, the executive director for the Northern Utah Chapter of American Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how blood donations saved his life.
To learn more about where to donate visit the Red Cross website.
