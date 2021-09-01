Afghanistan: What happens next? Middle East expert weighs in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The longest war in America’s history is over, but now another chapter of our history opens: recovery and diplomacy. On Good Morning Utah Wednesday morning, an expert in Middle Eastern diplomacy spoke about the rapid evacuation and our future relationship with the Taliban.

In a rapid, 17-day evacuation, the US military got more than 120,000 people out of Afghanistan including roughly 6,000 Americans. Thousands of pieces of American weaponry and vehicles were left behind. The country occupied by US forces for 20 years is now controlled by the Taliban.

Amos Guiora is a professor of law and Middle Eastern diplomacy at the University of Utah; he said that President Biden should be given credit for being willing to finally end the war, though the evacuation could have been done in a more thoughtful and effective way.

Guiora spoke to the overall strategy of the war in Afghanistan, the plan to get Americans still on the ground home to the US, and worries over leaving so much military equipment behind.