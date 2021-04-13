WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Access thousands of books on the go with The Salt Lake County Library

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Library offers thousands of free books on the go.

Their Digital Library grants you access to e-books, movies, concerts, magazines, and audiobooks all virtually and for free with your library card.

Jeff Buydos, the Public Relations Coordinator for The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the Digital Library.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts