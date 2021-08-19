ABC4 is hosting a free vaccine clinic; here’s what to know before you get the shot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 is making it easy for people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

ABC4 is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 21st, for Utahns ages 12 and up.

The clinic is hosted by ABC4 Utah along with The Asian Pacific Islander American Advocates of Utah, Refugee & Immigrant Center Asian Association of Utah, The Utah Asian Chamber of Commerce, Real Salt Lake, and the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Claudia Ceron, a community health worker with the Salt Lake County Health Department, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the vaccine, how to have open conversations with people about vaccinations, and how people can inform themselves about the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-thru clinic is Saturday, August 21st from 2:30-5:30pm at the ABC4 Studio – 2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City.

Anyone eligible for the COVID vaccine is welcome to stop by for a free COVID-19 vaccination.