A weak first week at the box office for 2020

(ABC4 News) – A new year means new movies opening at the weekend box office, but 2020’s starting films seem to be duds. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his reviews.

The Grudge 2020

A house is cursed by a vengeful spirit that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

In the remake of the original 2002 movie “Ju-on” and rebooting the American series that began in 2004, “The Grudge 2020” is cheap and disappointing.

The film offers up a weak plot, which touches upon the original film, but instead of really building the horror and terror, the film relies on badly timed and lethargic jump scare tactics.

If you’re a fan of the “Grudge’ films, don’t bother with this lackluster rip off.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Messiah

New on Netflix this week is the 10-episode series “Messiah,” which follows a C.I.A. Operative investigating a man many claim to be the second coming.

“Messiah” is a brilliantly written water cooler piece leaving the audience to decide whether the lead character is or isn’t a divine being.

The characters are extremely well crafted and the story is beautifully ambiguous.

“Messiah” gets a B and is rated TV-MA.

What others are reading: