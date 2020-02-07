A review for ‘Birds of Prey’ and Oscars predictions

Harley Quinn joins the “Birds of Prey” this weekend at the box office and the Oscars are Sunday night. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review and awards predictions.

Birds of Prey

After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn teams up with Renee Montoya, The Black Canary and The Huntress to save a young girl from a sadistic crime lord.

“Birds of Prey” tries unsuccessfully to blend a few different characters from different DC Comic platforms. The result is a forgettable mess with lackluster performances and an uninteresting plot.

The story is told in a series of flashbacks and flash-forwards making the film harder for an audience to follow. Adding to the mess is an attempt to mimic “Deadpool” with an escalated amount of violence and language. But unlike “Deadpool” there is no sharp and stinging sense of humor about any of it giving the film a flat and tired feeling.

The film’s only saving graces are Margot Robbie and “Harley Quinn” and Ewan McGregor as “Roman,” the evil crime lord whom is bent on taking over Gotham City. Both performances are outstanding despite the silly and bland script they are saddled with.

In the end, “Birds of Prey” just isn’t enough to take these characters into franchise mode.

Because of Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor’s performances, I am elevating “Birds of Prey” to a C.

It’s rated R

What others are reading: