A movie for dog lovers and much more in theaters this weekend

5 new movies out this weekend offer a lot for flick fans to see. Film critic Tony Toscano was able to see 4 of the 5 and review them on Good Morning Utah.

Included below is Tony’s full reviews.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Based on the popular young adult novel, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” takes place in 1968 and focuses on a group of teens leaving high school and celebrating one last Halloween when eerie things begin to happen.

“Scary Stories” is a terrific horror film. It is replete with enough jump scares and shocks woven into an intricate and well-told script.

Backed up by a terrific cast and some great camera work, the film gains momentum and ends up an intense and very fun scare ride.

It gets a B and is rated PG-13

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora leads a group of friends through the jungle to uncover the mystery surrounding her parents disappearance.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” is a non-stop adventure aimed mostly at young viewers. The film is full of action and intrigue making this a terrific family film.

Think Indiana Jones for kids and you get the idea.

For its sense of humor, special effects and action “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” gets a solid B.

It’s rated PG

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The personal trials and triumphs of a race car driver are seen and explained by his dog.

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a touching and well paced story about how we maneuver through life’s obstacles and how we overcome them.

The film is not only a sweet and touching testament to the power and the bond people share with their pets, but to each other.

Don’t miss this wonderful and warm family film. It gets an A and is rated PG.

The Kitchen

Kathy, Ruby and Claire are 3 mob wives who take over the family business in 1978 New York when their husbands are locked up.

“The Kitchen” is an uneven and sloppy mob movie straining too much to be relevant.

Mostly known for their comedic performances, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish seem out of place in the film, partly because the audience expects a more light hearted approach to their roles and partly because of the heaviness of the story.

Elisabeth Moss, on the other hand, is well cast and delivers and exceptional performance as ‘Claire.’

All in all “The Kitchen” just never heats up. It gets a C and is rated R.

