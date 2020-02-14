A love letter to Sonic leads the Valentine’s Box Office

Valentine’s Day brings a strange variety of films to the box office including the latest video game to movie adaptation “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his reviews.

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse’s take on the iconic 70’s TV show adding a darker and malevolent feel.

“Fantasy Island” is a poorly executed throw-away film that will confuse and aggravate audiences. The film offers 4 intersecting stories with plot holes big enough to drive a train through.

By the end of the film, the audience is not only under-entertained but their intelligence has been insulted by the barrage of bad storytelling, terrible acting and inferior editing.’

Pass this island by. It gets a D and is rated PG-13.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Based on SEGA’s popular video game, an alien who happens to be a very fast blue hedgehog makes his way to earth and is chased by an evil genius.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is a fast-paced (pardon the pun) comic adventure. The film belongs wholly to Jim Carrey’s mad genius ‘Dr. Robotnik.’ Carrey pulls out all stops and let’s his own comic genius lose and the result is a manically fun chase movie that will entertain any age.

In for the ride is James Marsden, as a cop who gets tangled in the chase. Marsden is perfect as the innocent bystander who befriends Sonic and is pulled into the adventure.

Also worth mentioning is Ben Schwartz who was both the voice of Sonic and the motion capture actor for the film. Schwartz’s performance breathed life into Sonic, allowing the audience to empathize with the character.’

For being an unexpected treat, “Sonic the Hedgehog” gets a solid B and is rated PG.

Downhill

‘Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

“Downhill” is a remake of the 2014 Swiss film “Force Majeure.” Simply, this new remake lacks character and direction. And because it stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, you might think it’s a comedy… think again. It is a droll and lifeless film with a few spotty, uncomfortable laughs, but mostly the movie is dull and tedious.”

In the end, you’ll want to see it but don’t. It gets a D and is rated R.

