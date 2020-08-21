A look back at the DNC and look ahead to the RNC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Former Vice President, Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination for President.

The Democratic National Convention shared a lot of messages to voters as we approach Election Day, November 6th.

Associate Director, Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics joined Good Morning Utah to talk about those messages and looks ahead to the Republican National Convention.

That convention will take place Monday, August 24th to Thursday, August 27th.

For more information about the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, click here.