A look at the University of Utah’s mental health resources

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah is grieving from the shooting death of a second football player in less than a year.

Aaron lowe was killed at a house party in Sugar house this weekend and the police aren’t sure yet who’s responsible.

The University has made mental health resources available to students and athletes on campus who might be struggling.

Joining Good Morning Utah to talk about what resources are available is doctor Lauren Weitzman, the Director of the University of Utah counseling center.

For more information click here.