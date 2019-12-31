A look at anticipated movies coming up in 2020

Utah (ABC4 News) – 2019 is over but there is plenty of new movies coming in 2020. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to talk about 4 of the biggest movies coming out in the first half of 2020.

“Onward” Opens March 6th Disney

Pixar’s “Onward” stars the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two brothers who go on a quest to find their long, lost father and to discover if magic still exists in the world. Also Disney * Pixar has their 2nd animated film of 2020 called “Soul” on June 19th.

“A Quiet Place Part II” Opens March 20th

It’s been almost two years since John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place snuck up on audiences. Now, its terrifying monsters, who stalk only by sound, are back for a second scare – as the threat of newer villains, even more deadly press in on our heroes.

“No Time to Die” Opens April 8th

“No Time to Die” the newest James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig in his last outing as 007. The twenty-fifth James Bond story told on screen, “No Time to Die” will see the famed special agent pulled out of retirement to hunt down a missing scientist and go toe-to-toe with villain Safin, played by Rami Malek.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Opens July 10th

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Paul Rudd.

What others are clicking on: