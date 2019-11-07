A helpful tool available to businesses looking to grow in Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development wants to help businesses grow and succeed in Utah. Their business development resource finder is available to all businesses in the city. Liesl Limburg joined Good Morning Utah to discuss how the tool is helping new and growing businesses alike.
To learn more visit the department’s website.
