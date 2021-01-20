A closer look at what comes after Inauguration Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Today is Inauguration Day and President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office in our nation’s capitol.

This marks the starts of a 46th presidency.

Biden is expected to lay out his goals to unite the country in a time of unprecedented crisis.

Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah joined Good Morning Utah to break down what is in-store for Americans during Biden’s time in office.

