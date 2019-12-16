A busy weekend of movies includes bomb threats and a ‘Bombshell’

A busy weekend at the box office includes 4 new movies in theaters including some with possible award winning buzz. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah with his reviews.

Richard Jewell

The film focuses on security guard Richard Jewell who found a backpack full of explosives at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Jewell was dragged through a media smear campaign and branded a terrorist, until he was proven innocent.

“Richard Jewell,” directed by Clint Eastwood is riveting film reminding us the power media has over public opinion, especially when that power goes unchecked.

“Richard Jewell” is one of the best films of the year.

It gets an A and is rated R.

Bombshell

The story of how some of the female staff at Fox News brought sexual harassment charges against news anchor Bill O’Reilly and the head of Fox News Roger Ailes.

“Bombshell” is a well-written and acted bio-drama weaving it’s tale of how sexual misconduct and pressure in the workplace, was brought into the spotlight.

The cast is superb, with a standout performance by John Lithgow as Roger Ailes. Watch for him to be nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar this year.

“Bombshell” deserves your attention.

It gets an A and is rated R.

Uncut Gems

Howard Ratner, a high profile New York jeweler makes a series of high stake bets as he goes after the score of a lifetime.

“Uncut Gems” is a manic film, constantly in motion as Ratner (Adam Sandler) frantically crisscrosses the city placing bets and buying and selling precious gems and gold.

Sandler, who has done a few dramatic roles in his career, is absolutely on point as the high pressure, get the deal at any cost business man who becomes addicted to the big payoff.

“Uncut Gems” is an uncomfortable film to watch, but if you are looking for something different and gutsy, this film will not disappoint.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Jumanji: The Next Level

In the sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the gang is back but the rules have changed as they race to save one of their own.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is a lackluster sequel with a few giggles but no real laughter. The problem is the audience has already been through the game and there’s little to be surprised about in this outing.

The biggest problem is this film is mostly relying on the previous movie to garner audience involvement, but in reality, lacks a true connection of it’s own. Sadly, most of the laughs in this sequel are a result in reusing jokes and gags from the previous film.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is a game the audience won’t win.

It gets a D and is rated PG-13.

