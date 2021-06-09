A 6-year-old girl beat cancer and is sharing her story to help others

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the month of June, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are teaming up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

They also highlighted the story of 6-year-old Ariya Park, who beat cancer thanks to the help of blood donors.

Ariya and her mother Krysta Park joined Good Morning Utah to share their story. Sheri Van Bibber with the Utah Red Cross also joined the show to talk about the importance of blood donations.

For more information on how you can help donate blood, click here.