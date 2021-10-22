5 tips to have a safe Halloween this year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Halloween is right around the corner and many kids are getting excited to go trick or treating again.

Before parents let their little ghosts and goblins go door to door to get, the Red Cross wants to make sure kids know the dangers of being out at night and doing it when covid is still a concern.

Sheri Van Bibber with the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to share a few suggestions for parents to go over with their kids.

Here are some of those suggestions:

IF YOU ARE PARTICIPATING IN TRADITIONAL TRICK-OR-TREATING, LOWER THE RISK, BY:

Avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Giving out treats outdoors, if possible. Setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take. Washing hands before handling treats. Wearing a mask

OR, CELEBRATE WITH THESE LOWER-RISK ACTIVITIES

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household

Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorate your living space

Do a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Have a virtual Halloween costume contest

Have a Halloween movie night with people with whom you live

Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

For more information click here.