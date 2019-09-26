2nd annual mural bike tour set for this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The last weekend of September will be a big one for Salt Lake City and in the growing Granary District as the 2nd annual Mural Bike Tour will take place.

People can come to the event to celebrate local artists while touring the district.

City officials say people can bring their own bikes, rent a GreenBike nearby or walk around.

The event is free and open to the public.

It starts Saturday, September 28th from 2:00 p.m. and runs until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.